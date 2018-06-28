Bhopal air highly polluted, say environmentalists

Bhopal: The city’s air quality is going down day-by-day and is reached alarming low at certain pockets posing threat to residents, said environmentalist Subhash C Pandey on Wednesday. A foreign manufactured device aeroequal S-500 has been used to read effect of harmful chemicals in the city’s air, informed the environmentalist, saying that highly efficient machine will check the air quality across the city.

Pandey gave live demonstration of the working of machine by burning a piece of paper inside a hall. The machine immediately displayed the rise in pollution inside the hall following the burning of the paper. This shows that the city’s air quality would be at its worst as enough of plastic and other materials are being burnt across the city, he added.

Citing example, Pandey said that pollution level was found to be way above the normal at 6 Number Market, and one could gauge the air quality at landfills like Bhanpur Khanti and areas connecting Adampur. The air is contaminated, hazardous for people living nearby, he added.

The environmentalist said that machine will be used for chalking out traffic movement plans on the basis of air quality. If air quality on certain is found to be at dangerous low level, no vehiculular movement will be allowed on that route, he explained.