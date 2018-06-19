Bhopal AIIMS-2018 results: 2,649 candidates qualify for counseling

Bhopal: Shabishta Khan and Sankalp Keshri of Bhopal secured 114 and 417 rank respectively in AIIMS-2018 results declared on Monday. In NEET, Shabishta had secured 29th rank while Sankalp had secured 43rd rank. In addition to AIIMS, Delhi, admission in AIIMS in Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) will be given.

As many as 2,649 candidates have been deemed qualified for the first round of centralized counseling. The cut-off percentile was 98.83 percent for the general category, 97.01 percent for OBC (NCL) and 93.65 percent for SC/ST category.

Shabishta Khan said, “I have also been selected in NEET. On the basis of NEET counseling, I will prefer better medical colleges instead of joining AIIMS, Bhopal. My favourit medical college is Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi.”

Sankalp Keshri said, “My rank in AIIMS-2018 is 417 and I have better ranking in NEET so I will be get better medical college on the basis of NEET counseling. So instead of joining AIIMS, Bhopal, I will prefer joining other medical colleges.”