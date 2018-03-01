Bhopal: Agriculture gets biggest piece of pie; push to private sector health care

No funds allocated for Ind, Bpl Metro projects

Only Rs 700 cr for Smart City Projects in 5 cities

BHOPAL: By allocating almost 30 percent of its annual budget for agriculture and allied activities in 2018-2019, the state government has made it clear where its priorities lie.

A hefty sum Rs 45,112 crore has been kept aside for funding various schemes related to welfare of the farmers including Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Yojana. A sum of Rs 3,650 crore has been allocated for Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana by finance minister Jayant Malaiya in his budget speech. Under the scheme, an incentive of Rs 200 per quintal on MSP would be paid to wheat and paddy growers. About 70 lakh farmers are expected to benefit by it.

The state had witnessed a violent farmers’ protest in the state in June last year and since then, the ruling party has lost all the three assembly by-elections. Clearly, the government is aiming to woo peasantry in the election year.

The budget gives the private health care providers a reason to smile. The state government will now bear 40 percent of the cost of building hospitals with 10 or more beds in villages and small towns. The subsidy, which will be 50 percent for hospitals in tribal areas, will be capped at Rs 3 crore. The FM told the House that 77 lakh deprived families of the state will benefit by National Health Security Scheme announced in the central budget and the state government wants to ready the infrastructure needed for smooth implementation of the scheme.

He, however, had little to say on the dismal state of public health care services in the rural and semi-urban areas beyond the fact that facilities of chemotherapy and palliative care are being provided at district hospitals and that 300 PHCs would be converted into Health and Wellness Centres.

He said that the buildings for housing the proposed government colleges at Ratlam, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Shahdol and Khandwa are nearing completion and orders have been placed for the purchase of necessary equipment for them.

The budget earmarks no funds for the much-touted Metro rail projects in Indore and Bhopal. The FM just said that the government plans to launch the construction of the first stage of the projects in 2018-19.

The budget makes a provision of Rs 700 crore for Smart City Project, clearly a paltry sum in the light of the fact that the project is to be implemented in five cities of the state – Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar and Satna.

In a minor relief for the GST-hassled business community, the finance minister announced that businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1 crore – up from the present Rs 50 lakh – would now be required to file quarterly instead of monthly returns. The penalty on late filing of returns has been waived.

The stamp duty, in case of amalgamation and merger, has been reduced from 0.8 percent of the value of property to 0.8 percent of the registration charges.

Every citizen owes Rs 26K

Every citizen of the state now owes a debt of Rs 25,972, whereas in the last financial year the debt was Rs 22,414. The total debt of the government stands at a staggering Rs 1,62,507.43 crore, which is expected to grow to 1,88,299.65 crore in the next fiscal year. However, finance minister Jayant Malaiya said that the state government will be paying an interest of Rs 12,867 crore on the debt in the next fiscal, which is not a big burden.

Game of one-upmanship

The finance minister during the course of his speech in the House and at the press conference that followed tried to hammer home the point that the 15-year-long BJP rule in the state has worked wonders for the state. He said that in the past 15 years, the area under irrigation has grown from 7.50 lakh hectares to 19.50 lakh hectares, the installed power generation capacity from 5,173 MW to 18,364 MW, the number of sub health centres had grown from 8,835 to 11,192 and the number of beds in government hospitals from 19,135 to 43,313.

In 2003, he said, there were 55,980 government primary schools in the state and their number now was 83,890. Similarly, the dropout rate from primary schools had fallen from 15 percent to 4.9 percent. The number of high schools has also grown from 1,704 to 4,740 and of higher secondary schools from 1,517 to 3,815.

‘We are better money managers’

The FM told the press conference that the fiscal indicators of the state have shown a tremendous improvement in 15-year BJP rule in the state. The total expenditure has grown from Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 1.86 lakh crore – a nine-fold increase while the state’s own tax revenue has jumped from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 54,000 crore and the capital outlay from 2,883 crore to Rs 31,061 crore. The GDP, he said, had grown eight times from Rs 1.02 lakh crore to Rs 8.26 lakh crore. The minister, however, evaded the question as to why the 2018 figures were not adjusted for inflation.

The monetary allocations for different departments and schemes in the state government’s budget for 2018-19 are as under.

Agriculture

Provisions of 37498 crore for Krishi Budget.

Provisions of Rs 3650 for Mukhya Mantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 2000 crore for Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

Provisions of 1000 crore for Mukhya Mantri Bhavantar Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 418 for Rashtriya Kirshi Vikas Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 382 for National Food Security Mission.

Provisions of Rs 123 crore for Rashtriya Krishi Vistar Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 65 crore for Sub Mission on Agriculture extension.

Provisions of Rs 58 crore for Sub Mission on Seed and Planning Material.

Provisions of Rs 51 crore for subsidy on tractor and agriculture equipments.

Horticulture

Provisions of Rs 1158 crore for Horticulture Department.

Provisions of Rs 300 crore for Micro Irrigation Scheme under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna.

Provisions of Rs 250 crore for Bhavantar Bhutan Yojna specially for the onion procurement.

Provisions of Rs 92 crore for Rashtriya Krishi Vistar Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 63 crore for Rashtriya Udyanki Mission.

Provisions of Rs 51 crore for Crop Insurance Scheme.

Forestry and Environment

Provisions of Rs 2687 crore for Forest Department.

Provisions of Rs 200 crore for Composite Bamboo Development Plan.

Provisions of Rs 51 crore for Strengthening of Forest Infrastructure.

Provisions of Rs 15 crore for plantation of trees on river Narmada bank.

Provisions of Rs 61 crore for Environment Department.

Panchayat and Rural Development

Provisions of Rs 18165 crore for rural development.

Provisions of Rs 6600 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 2500 Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 2234 for Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan.

Provisions of Rs 2000 under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Provisions of Rs 1100 crore for mid-day meal programme.

Provisions of Rs 633 for National Livelihood Mission.

Provisions of Rs 622.50 crore for renovation and up gradation of roads constructed under PMSGY.

Provisions of Rs 500 crore for Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (externally aided project).

Provisions of Rs 330 for Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Adhosanrachna Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 285 crore for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (water seed development).

Provisions of Rs 200 crore for Rajya Gramin Sadak Connectivity.

Urban Development

Provisions of Rs 11932 crore for urban development.

Provisions of Rs 1700 crore for housing for all scheme in urban area.

Provisions of Rs 935 crore for AMRUT Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 700 crore for Smart City Scheme.

Provisions of Rs 400 crore for MP Urban Service Improvement Programme.

Provisions of Rs 315 for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

Provisions of Rs 105 crore under National Urban Livelihood Mission.

Provisions of Rs 91 crore for Chief Minister Infrastructure Development programme.

Roads and Bridges

Provisions of Rs 8780 crore for Public Works Department.

Provisions of Rs 1150 crore for minimum requirement programme.

Provisions of Rs 1000 crore for MP Road Development Corporation.

Provisions of Rs 661 crore for annuity.

Provisions of Rs 500 crore for bridges.

Provisions of Rs 400 crore for renewal and up gradation of major district roads and others.

Provisions of Rs 350 crore for up gradation of main district roads.

Provisions of Rs 340 crore for construction of roads through MP Road Development Department Corporation.

Provisions of Rs 275 crore for constructions of rural roads (NABARD).

Irrigation

Provisions of Rs 9000 crore under capital heads of irrigation.

Provisions of Rs 3245 crore for Narmada valley development.

Provisions of Rs 300 crore for river Narmada -Parvati link project.

Provisions of Rs 275 crore for river Narmada- Kshipra link multipurpose project.

Public Health Engineering

Provisions of Rs 9006 PHED.

Provisions of Rs 535 crore for drinking water system in mining area.

Provisions of Rs 451 crore for gramin samuh jal praday yojana.

Provisions of Rs 376 crore for implementation of drinking water through Jal Nigam.

Provisions of Rs 341 crore for programme to facilitate water supply through pipelines in rural areas.

Provisions of Rs 271 crore for maintenance of tube wells (hand pumps).

Provisions of Rs 124 crore for drinking water supply scheme in problematic villages.

School Education

Provisions of Rs21724 crore for the department.

Provisions of Rs 3109 crore for implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Provisions of Rs 750 crore for implementation of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan.

Provisions of Rs 121 crore for distribution of free study material.

Provisions of Rs 113 crore for establishment and operation of model schools.

Provisions of Rs 62 crore for the distribution of laptops to meritorious students.

Provisions of Rs 30 crore for electrification of school.

Higher Education

Provisions of Rs 281 crore for improvement in higher education in the state (World Bank Project).

Provisions of Rs 134 crore for construction of buildings of government colleges and others.

Provisions of Rs 92 crore for implementation of Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Provisions of Rs 38 crore for Gaon Ki Beti Yojana.

Technical Education

Provisions of Rs 210 crore for ADB projects (skill development).

Provisions of Rs 170 crore for Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidhyarthi Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 154 crore for strengthening and expanding vocational trainings.

Provisions of Rs 60 crore for Mukhya Mantri Koshalya Yojana.

Provisions of Rs 60 crore for Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Samvardhan Scheme.

Tribal Welfare

Provisions of Rs 6861 crore for tribal welfare.

Provisions of Rs 492 crore for Kanya Shikha Parisar.

Provisions of Rs 356 crore for senior hostel.

Provisions of Rs 300 crore for PVTG dietary grant scheme.

Provisions of Rs 256 crore for various development works in tribal sub-planning sector.

Provisions of Rs 100 crore for development of PVTG.

Public Health and Family Welfare

Provisions of Rs 5689 crore for the department.

Provisions of Rs 1975 crore for the National Health Mission.

Provisions of Rs 241 crore for the multipurpose disease control programme.

Medical Education

Provisions of Rs 2016 crore for medical education and public health department.

Provisions of Rs 199 for the upcoming new medical colleges of Vidisha, Sahdol and Khandwa.

Provisions of Rs 97 crore for the establishment of state cancer hospital.

Provisions of Rs 60 crore for the establishment of the super speciality hospital under PMSSY project.

25 crore for construction of 2000 bed super speciality hospital in Bhopal.

Provisions of Rs25 crore for the constructions of 1000 bed hospital in Gwalior.

Provisions of Rs 13 crore for the establishment of TB Chest department in Jabalpur medical college.

Women and Child Development

Provisions of Rs1519 crore for the minimum needs programme of special nutrition diet plan.

Provisions of Rs 936 crore for Aaganwari services.

Provisions of Rs 909 crore under Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Provisions of Rs642 crore for additional honorarium to Aaganwari workers and assistants.

Provisions of Rs 275 crore for Kishori Balika Yojana.

Energy Sector

Provisions of Rs 17798 crore for energy sector.

Provisions of Rs 274 crore for new and renewable energy department.

Provisions of Rs 6025 crore under tariff subsidy scheme.

Assistance of Rs 4622 crore to grant to power distribution companies under UDAY scheme.

Provisions of Rs 3187 crore Reimbursement for free power supply of 5HP of agriculture pumps, threshers and silgle light connections.

Commerce, Industry and Employment

Provisions of Rs 687 crore for investment promotion scheme.

Provisions of Rs 200 crore for industrial infrastructure development.

Culture and Tourism

Provisions of Rs 243 crore for culture department.

Provisions of Rs 70 crore for development of tourism infrastructure.

Happiness and Overseas Indian Department

Provisions of Rs 8.50 crore for happiness department

Creation of overseas Indian department into a new department.