Bhopal: Agony of the earth, Tom Alter performs in dance drama at Van Mela

BHOPAL: Sending out the message of saving earth and trees, a dance drama ‘Dharti Ki Pukar’ was staged at Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday-the second day of three-day ‘International Van Mela’.

The play highlighted the agony of earth as well as how the earth protects human beings and how humans do injustice with earth. As many as 14 messages were used through banners and posters which tell the pain of the earth.

Directed by Surbhi, the forty-five minutes dance drama was presented by 29 artists beautifully. The powerful acting as well as voice of eminent actor Tom Alter was one of the major attraction of the dance drama. A large number of audience were present on the occasion.