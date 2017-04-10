Bhopal: Agarwal community encourages divorced, widows to become couple again

BHOPAL: How often we find people coming forward to get their daughter-in laws married after their son’s demise? Setting new example, Agarwal community organised a mass meeting of divorced, widow-widower, specially abled and above 30 years of age people who are willing to settle again in life.

The meeting was organised at Hindi Bhawan on Sunday where more than 100 men and women gathered for finding their better half. Irrespective of caste, people came forward to accept marriage prospects out of their religion.

Anshula Verma, whose husband died in an accident, is a mother of nine year old son. Her in-laws themselves brought her to the mass meeting for finding a suitable life partner for their daughter in law. Her in-laws even enrolled her B.Ed course so that she can be self reliant. Similarly, Rita Sisodiya, mother of 17 year old, came to the meeting for finding a life partner. While introducing herself she said that to live a happy life it is important to have a friend and a companion and that is why she came to the mass meeting. Both the women expressed their wish to find a partner who is supportive and accepts their son as their own.

Setting a good example for everyone, Sitesh expressed to find a life partner irrespective of religion and caste and also said that he would be also be happy if he finds a woman who already has a child. His mother, who accompanied him in the meeting said that it does not matters what is the religion of her daughter-in-law because she just wants a good companion for her son.

D.P Goyal organizer of the Agrawal- Vaishya Yuvak Yuvati Parichay Sammelan said that the society should understand that every one has a right to live a happy life and nobody can live alone. “I request everyone to come forward and be a part of such meeting so that everyone gets a chance to live happily. Women participants do feel a little reluctant to come up on stage and introduce themselves but they should come forward and feel at par when it comes to choose their life partners”, he said.