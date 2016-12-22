Bhopal: After ATMs, dysfunctional CDMs become headache for public

BHOPAL: To promote self-service and make available all banking services round the clock, various banks installed Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) in e-banking kiosks, in addition to the ATMs. But most of the CDMs are not working since demonetisation – this when the RBI had said that the general public can deposit notes via cash deposit machines from November 12 afternoon.

Talking to Free Press, Tanveer Ahmed, an artist said, “On Monday morning, I went to deposit Rs 1000 in Rs 100 notes in my account through SBI CDM. I tried four times but to no avail. Then I asked the guard who first said that the machine won’t accept any notes – whether new or old. He asked me to try using my debit card instead of the account number. I did that but even then the machine only accepted Rs 700,” adding that, “I did not want to stand in long queues in the bank so I came here early in the morning but it didn’t work”.

“I wanted to deposit two Rs 500 notes using CDM but the machine only accepted one. It happened for the first with me. Earlier, it was a breeze. Lagta hai note mein kuchh kharabi hai..,” said Rakesh Kumar, an auto driver, outside the SBI, T.T. Nagar on Monday.

Similarly, Pragya Mishra, who works in a private firm said, “I get my salary in cash so I came here to deposit a part of it but I was surprised to see the kiosk locked. I asked the guard and was told that it has been shut recently due to security reasons. He said that how will the bank check whether the deposits are being made by the actual account holder in deposits made through CDMs”.

“I used to deposit cash through CDMs from the very beginning. But when I came on Wednesday, the guard said the machine was not working from the very first day of demonetisation i.e. November 8”, said Ranjana Tiwari, a mass communication student, who visited Oriental Bank of Commerce, Press Complex.

‘They will open on January 1’

Yes, we closed all our CDMs on Monday and they will remain closed till December 31 for recalibration so that they can accept new notes of Rs 500 and 2000.

Syed Jalaluddin Rizvi, PRO, SBI

On the very first day of demonetisation, we got instruction from our bank to close CDMs because we can’t monitor how much amount is being deposited in which account and whether the actual account holder is doing it.

Pramod Meena, Senior Branch Manager, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Press Complex