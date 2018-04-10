Bhopal: Advocates shave heads for protection act 

Bhopal: Advocates here struck judicial works and some of them even got their heads shaved in Bhopal district court to push for their demand of advocates protection act and filling vacant judge posts for speedy disposal of cases. District Bar Association convened a meeting to press the demands. Nearly, 1 lakh advocates went on a week-long strike in Madhya Pradesh on Monday which will continue till April 15.

However, State Bar Council, in its circular, said, “Steps have been taken to fulfill the demands concerning High Court.” Issues like shortage of judges, e-court fee, appointment of Forum chairman, amendment in roster system with the reference of criminal cases and others are directly concerned with High Court.

There are merely 32 judges in High Court and around 4000 to 5000 cases are distributed among them for disposal daily. The protesting advocates said that the appointment on the vacancies should be made for reducing the burden on the judges and for speedy disposal of cases.

The other demand of advocates is for lawyer protection act. Citing attacks on advocates in Ujjain, Indore and Bhopal, the striking advocate said that it’s high time the act is introduced for lawyers protection.