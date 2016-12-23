Bhopal: Adopting technology cuts costs says IT experts

BHOPAL: Information and communication technology has opened up huge marketing opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). There is a wrong notion among SMEs that adopting technology is a costlier affair but it saves lots of money and improves overall productivity.

This was stated by information and communication technology experts from various organisations during a one day workshop on ‘Empowering SMEs Through Technology’ organised here at hotel Lake View Ashoka by PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industries. The panel of speakers included Centre For Research & Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP), CEO Mukesh Sharma, SIDBI additional general manager Shashank Kumar, Surevin IT Services managing director Abhishek Gupta, PHD Chamber Of Commerce And Industries Regional Director RG Dwivedi and senior officials from MP State Electronics Development Corporation and industries department. Entrepreneurs, officials from government bodies, IT experts and students from technical and management institutions attended the seminar.

Dwivedi said the workshop covered three major areas – available technology and its benefits to the industry, financing options to adopt technology and how to get technically trained and skilled manpower. Gupta said adopting technology has become a necessity and has short and long term advantages.

Sharma said technology has helped a lot for on job training of manpower. Kumar informed that SIDBI has come up with easy financing options for technology upgradation and advanced machinery purchase.