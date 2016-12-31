Bhopal: Adopt digital technology in GST era

Ratlam: “Digital technology will dominate trade and commerce in the coming period at every level as government also intends that trade and commerce should adopt digital technique. GST, which is to be effective during the next year, will require proper support of digital technology for trade as without GST return filing and trade activities will not be possible.” This was stated by technical expert R Rathore while addressing the accountants of Ratlam on the eve of constitution of ‘Ratlam Accountants’ Association “(RAA).

In the GST seminar organised by Talley Partner Soft Solutions for the accountants, he said accountants would have to be geared up with the latest digital technology to fulfill the need of trade and commerce for maintaining accounts and proper compilation of the data for filing the monthly GST returns. Important existing taxes like VAT, excise, service tax and others will be merged in one tax GST and therefore right from the beginning of this new vital indirect tax GST digital technology will become essential for everyone related to trade and commerce. In the seminar, accountants raised the demand of government coming forward to give proper training to the accountants from time to time as per changing law of taxes in the country.

Navin Panchal conducted the seminar while Prakash Kothari proposed the vote of thanks. Manoj Sharma was felicitated for his initiative to constitute the association for the accountants. Amit Nahta, Sunita Arora, Pankaj Bhandari, Mahesh Panchal, Hemant Moonat, Narendra Modi, Harish Meghani, Venu Sharma were also present in the programme.