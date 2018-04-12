Bhopal: Administration hesitant to give permission to organise functions on Ambedkar Jayanti

Bhopal: Dalit leaders are running from pillar to post to get permission from the district administration to organise a function on Ambedkar Jayanti. The members of Dalit Chetna Manch, Mahar Samaj and many other organisations had filed application with the district administration seeking permission to organise functions on April 14.

The recent protest of the dalit organisations on the issue of SC/ST Act on April 7 and anti-protest of general community on April 10 had blocked the administration to take a decision in the issue. Mahar Samaj general secretary Lilnesh Satankar informed Free Press that the administration is indirectly trying to refuse the permission.

The CSP had asked that no tent will be established and importantly the section of CrPc 144 is in force in the district, so how is it possible to conduct the programme. The member of Dalit Chetna Manch Rahul informed that they had filed the application for the permission but neither the administration has given permission nor are refusing directly.

Whereas the state witnessed two scenes in which huge ruckus had been reported. The district administrations fears that if the programme is organised and some untoward situation occurs, than who will be the responsible and if they don’t then the organisations will also agitate on the issue.

Some of the members of the organisations alleged that the government is trying to suppress their rights on the name of security.

“The anti community elements are having such a pressure on the government that the government is not giving the permission and also trying to discourage us to organise any functions,” they alleged. Commissioner Bhopal Ajatshatru Shrivastava informed that he will ask the district collector about the issue and will also instruct them to provide permission.