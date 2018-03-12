Bhopal: Admin, RMC & PWD joint meeting today

Bhopal: Discussion on a width of four-lane road connecting Bajna bus stand – Varothmataji Mandir will be the main agenda during a joint meeting of district administration, Ratlam Municipal Corporation and the Public Work Department (PWD) on Monday.

Width of 500-metre road become bone of contention for the authorities after senior BJP leader and MP finance commission chairman Himmat Kothari and administration were at loggerheads over road widening.

Kothari who lead local residents had warned the district administration that instead of 104 feet wide four-lane road, district administration should reduce this width to 80 feet, else he will continue his protest. He claimed that widening of the road will incur heavy losses to the traders and local residents.

Following this, administration along with RMC and PWD decided to discuss the issue together to find out a suitable solution to the issue. A decision on road widening will be taken after joint meeting. Administrative bodies will review whether the width of 500-metre long stretch should remain as per the proposed project or reduce it to 80 metres wide to avoid public ire.

On the other hand, five-time MLA from Ratlam, Kothari demanded administration to clear their stand on the issue at earliest. He reiterated that in the deliberations with the acting district collector Somesh Mishra every aspect has been brought to the notice and the width of the four-lane should not become an issue of prestige for anyone but public interest should be kept on top. Sources in department claimed that with the involvement of senior BJP leader in the case put competent authorities in dilemma.

Kothari, who had good support from local traders and residents, had issued warning against removal action. On the other hand, district administration claimed that the project was sanctioned after the plan was chalked out for the 104 feet four-lane road and many of the house owners already vacated their places or voluntarily removed their constructions to the extent marked by the district administration.

Bajna bus stand to Bajna four-lane and two-lane is to come up covering about 56-kilometre long road. As per the plan, the 3.6-kilometre-long four-lane road from Bajna bus stand to Varoth Mataji Mandir in the city will be of 104 feet wide, while remaining 52.4 kilometres will be two-lane. The state government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 113 crore for the project.