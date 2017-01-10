Bhopal: Addresses of eight found fake

Bhopal: The official address of ‘Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Adivasi Kranti Dal’, is the Room Number 95, Block-3, MLAs Rest House. But this room is allotted in the name of BJP MLA Veer Singh Pawar.

The party is one of the eight political parties of the state, the registration of which has been cancelled by the ECI as their addresses were found fake. These parties had not contest any elections from 2005 to 2015 and they are among the 255 registered political parties, which were stripped of their registrations by the EC.

The joint chief electoral officer SS Bansal informed that on the instructions of the ECI, the CEO office had undertaken the exercise to verify the addresses of these parties. It was found that some of the parties are non-functional and their registered addresses are fake.

Among the delisted parties of the state the Bharatiya Manav Raksha Dal, Krantikari Berozgar Party, Madhya Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Adivasi Kranti Dal and Madhya Pradesh Lotantrik Party.

Manav Kalyan Sangh Dal, Rashtriya Hindu Sangthan, Samta Samaj Party and Sarvdharama Party are not operating from their official registered addresses.

The Protocol Officer of the MLAs Rest House, VK Gupta informed that the Room No 95 had been allocated to the Veer Singh Pawar, BJP MLA from Kurwai constituency. He said that after the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, several rooms remained vacant for many years and number 95 was one of them.