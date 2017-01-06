Bhopal: Active participation of pubic representatives must says Bisen

GWALIOR: People’s representatives should actively participate in Nagar Uday campaign so that no needy person is deprived of the benefits of the government schemes. This was stated by district in charge and farmer welfare and agriculture and development minister Gaurishankar Bisen on Wednesday, as he was addressing a ward sabha which was organised at Amar Shahid Pandit Ramprasad Bismil auditorium situated at Kanchmill. Ward number 12, 16 and 17 residents attend the sabha.

On this occasion the minister distributed pension sanction letter to five beneficiaries under social security and divyang pension scheme. Over all the certificates of sanction of pension distributed to fifty beneficiaries in the function.

He said that all the beneficiaries would get the benefits of the scheme as well as the needy people would be connected to job oriented schemes. The public representatives must join this campaign.

He also appreciated PM historic decision of demonitisation which was taken in the favour of the country, he said that this decision would strengthen the country’s economy and would open the new doors of development.

Devesh Sharma also expressed his views. Collector Dr Sanjay Goyal threw the light on the activities that are running under Nagar uday campaign. On this occasion corporate Rajkumari Bharti and Anita Kushwah, SP Dr Ashish, municipal commissioner Anay Dwivedi and Jagram Singh Kushwah including eminent citizens and people were present.

Gwalior district will be the first ODF; minister praised the efforts under swacchata mission, as the district is going to become the first ODF district. He expressed the gratitude to the public representatives, collector, municipal commissioner, district panchayat CEO including the entire residents of the district.