Bhopal: Accident victim Govind Narayan dies, two booked

BHOPAL: Kolar police have booked two unidentified bike-borne youths who had hit a 91-year-old man on Friday.

According to investigating officer ASI Sanjay Singh, the deceased has been identified as Govind Narayan, a resident of Kolar area. The man was going on a two wheeler with his relative Shrikant to attend the last rites at Sagar homes.

Near Hare Krishna homes, two youths on a bike rammed their vehicle leaving Narayan and his relative injured. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where Narayan succumbed on his injuries on Saturday. Shrikant was discharged after first aid.