Bhopal: ABVP claims win in 6 out of 7 varsities of state

Bhopal: The ABVP claimed to have won six out of seven universities in student union elections held across state on Monday. The results of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur has been put on hold. Both NSUI and ABVP have celebrated their victories in the elections. In many colleges the ABVP has registered victory. The Aam Admi party’s student organisation CYSS has also opened its account in Madhya Pradesh. As predicted the elections turned violent in many places. In Barkatullah University in Bhopal police used force to disburse agitating students.

The NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi alleged the university administration of giving chance to the failed student to take part in the CR election. According to election norms, the failed student cannot take part in election. In Chanchora of Guna district, the NSUI has alleged that their elected CR had been kidnapped. In three colleges of Katni and in Churhat and Tikamgarh, the CYSS has won the elections. In Bhopal, most of the colleges, the ABVP candidates have won the elections. In BU, NSUI candidates won several class representatives (CR)posts, ABVP bagged the post of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

ABVP has won in Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Sohagpur, Seoni Malwa, Pachmari, Pipariya PG College, Girls College Pipariya and Athner ABVP office-bearer Harsh Chandel claimed that the organisation has won big in Barkatullah University and 19 of 16 colleges. NSUI has managed to win in only three colleges. He also claimed that out of seven universities, the ABVP has won in six. NSUI has emerged victorious in many places, including many colleges in Bhopal, Harda and Jabalpur. In Bhopal in Sadhu Waswani College NSUI candidates emerged victorious as president, secretary and joint secretary.

Similarly in Benajeer College the posts of president and secretary, in Nutan college the posts of vice president and secretary and in Sofia college the post of vice president has been won by NSUI candidates.