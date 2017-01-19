Bhopal: Abusive BJP leader apologises to civil surgeon after he quits

BHOPAL: Sehore Civil Surgeon Dr Anand Sharma tendered his resignation after BJP leader Jaspal Singh Arora abused him and other doctors at Sehore district hospital on Wednesday.

Later, Arora apologised, after which, the Civil Surgeon agreed to withdraw his resignation.

Jaspal Singh Arora reached the hospital on Wednesday when Dr DS Suman did not receive his call for medical examination of a class 9 boy in a sexual harassment case and abused her. As per the reports, Jaspal Singh Arora not only used abusive language against the doctor but also abused the civil surgeon Dr Anand Sharma. “I will thrash you with shoes, strip you and drive you out of the hospital’, he said.

The incident took place when Dr DS Suman did not receive his call for conducting the medical examination of a student, who was sent by the police. Dr Suman said that when BJP leader called she was busy in making an important report and that is why she could not receive the call. Later, the issue was sorted out.