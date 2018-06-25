Bhopal: Abducted woman free self from captivity, three booked

Bhopal: A 28-year-old ailing woman, heading to hospital, was allegedly kidnapped in a car near Bharat talkies on Friday night, The woman, who was taken to a farm house in Raisen, managed to give a slip to its abductors and escaped from their captivity. He reached Bhopal on Saturday and filed a complaint with police. Three persons have been booked for abducting the woman.

According to Mangalwara police, the woman complainant is a resident of Janata quarters area. She told police that she was unwell and was heading to Sultania hospital on Friday night when three unidentified men abducted her while she was standing near Bharat talkies. The miscreants abducted the woman in a car. The trio drove her to Raisen and housed her in an isolated farmhouse.

Seeing them in drunken state, the woman gathered courage and managed to catch hold of an axe. She threatened to hackle them and escaped from their captivity. She told police that the accused chased her but she managed to get a lift in a truck and came back to Bhopal on Saturday.

On reaching home, she narrated her ordeal to her family after which they approached police and filed a complaint on Saturday night. SHO Mangalwara Umesh Chouhan said that key accused has been identified as Faroque. He and other two have been booked under Sections 354 and 366 of IPC, said Chouhan.