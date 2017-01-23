Bhopal: Aazadi ke Tarane, Kathak at Uttradhikar

BHOPAL: Aazadi ke Tarane and Kathak dance were presented under the series programme ‘Uttradhikar’ at Tribal Museum on Sunday. The programme began with recital of artists of Harmony Group. They presented some patriotic songs in ‘Aazadi ke Tarane’ under the direction of Umesh Venus. Notably, some of the songs were composed in jail. These songs were ‘sir bandeh kafanwa, shaheedon ki toil nikali, dhara dhasak bhudhar phutenge, gore ke chhakke chhutenge, mere desh chitra mein tere kaise rang, et al. The programme concluded with mesmerising performance of kathak danseuse Santosh Desai and her troupe from Indore. She presented Mahakal Vandna of Awantika gharana, uthan and thumri. She was accompanied by Pt. Shreedhar Vyas, Pt. Chandrashekhar Vyas on harmonium, Shakti Nagar on tabla and Muskan Naik on khanjari.