Bhopal: AAP invites Modi to come to state capital to face public ire

BHOPAL: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming programme at Jinsi Square to face the people’s wrath on demonetisation. The PM had promised that the situation will return to normalcy after 50 days.

The state coordinator of the party, Alok Agarwal alleged in the press conference that, due to demonetisation several marriages had been broken, the economic growth has spiralled downwards, lakhs of labourers and employees have become joblesss and more than 100 people died while standing in the queues to withdraw their own money from the bank.

He also alleged the farmers have drifted into a viscous circle by taking loan from the moneylenders and also having lost their crops. He alleged that due to demonetisation several youths have lost their jobs.