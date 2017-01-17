Bhopal: AAP accuses Chief Minister of shielding Sanjay Pathak

BHOPAL: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), State unit, on Monday accused chief minister Shivraj Singh of defending Sanjay Pathak, who is an accused in a corruption case.

Earlier, the party had demonstrated against Hawala scam of Katni, demanding resignation of minister of state Pathak. Police had arrested 15 party workers and sent them to jail. The party’s state convener Alok Agarwal said his party is not going to stop to raise voice against corruption. He alleged that the CM is shielding Pathak.

Agarwal also alleged that all top Congress leaders, either Digvijay Singh or Jyotiraditya Scindia, are silent in this matter as Pathak was earlier in Congress and have been benefitted.