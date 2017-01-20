BHOPAL: A street play ‘Buddhi Banam Taknik’ was staged on Thursday at two different places in the city including Platinum Plaza and New Market, near Top N Town. Directed by city-based theatre director Swastika Chakraborty, the play highlights that intelligence is always better than technique. It also says that balance between both things is essential. It was presented by 15 students of Ankur Higher Secondary School, Dayanand Nagar and they prepared the play in seven days. Principal of the school Vishakha Sharma was presented on the occasion and said “We will use to organise such awareness drive time to time.”
Bhopal: A street play ‘Buddhi Banam Taknik’ was staged
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 20, 2017 08:56 am
