BHOPAL: Traffic police, Bhopal conducted checking of school buses, vans and other vehicles ferrying school students on Monday. The action was taken against 96 vehicles. The checking was done at Bharat Talkies trisection, Ganesh Mandir, RRL trisection, Retghat trisection and Roshanpura square. Action was taken on vehicles devoid of speed governor, first-aid box, fire-extinguisher, emergency gate, permit and violating traffic rules. Action on 28 school buses, 18 school vans, 2 school magic and 48 other types of vehicles was taken.
Bhopal: 96 school buses, vans fined
Tagged with: Bhopal other vehicles school buses school students traffic police Vans vehicles ferrying
EDITOR’S PICK
Priyanka Gandhi is testing the waters
Credit for the Congress party’s clinching of seat-sharing deal with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is being…
Weed out fake lawyers and upgrade justice
It is shocking in the extreme that a verification drive by the Bar Council of India (BCI) has found that…
Don’t bet on populist Budget
The 2017-18 national budget to be presented in Parliament shortly before the process of assembly elections starts in five states,…
New US doctrine a work in progress
On the face of it, unless things are not what they appear to be, Trump has done the unthinkable. He…
Trump’s ‘America first’ could work against India
If there is one message from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address from Capitol Hill on Friday, it is that the…