Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Yadav PariWar
#Sunday Features
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: 96 school buses, vans fined

Bhopal: 96 school buses, vans fined

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 24, 2017 09:46 am
FOLLOW US:

BHOPAL: Traffic police, Bhopal conducted checking of school buses, vans and other vehicles ferrying school students on Monday. The action was taken against 96 vehicles. The checking was done at Bharat Talkies trisection, Ganesh Mandir, RRL trisection, Retghat trisection and Roshanpura square. Action was taken on vehicles devoid of speed governor, first-aid box, fire-extinguisher, emergency gate, permit and violating traffic rules. Action on 28 school buses, 18 school vans, 2 school magic and 48 other types of vehicles was taken.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK