Bhopal: 94 % government schools students unable to read English

BHOPAL: More than 94 per cent students studying in 5th standard in the government schools of state cannot read a sentence of English. Not just this, only 36 per cent of the students of private schools can read English says The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

NGO Pratham has released the annual report of the year 2016, The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), recently in which it conducted survey in almost all rural districts of India and covering children of age group 3-16 years.

According to the report, the reading ability of the students of the state is worse then the states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In the year 2012, only 4.8 per cent students of the government schools could read English sentences in Madhya Pradesh. In the year 2014, the reading skills dropped and reached to 4.3 per cent and in the year 2016 it improved to 5.6 percent.

When compared to the neighbouring state and former part our state, Chhattisgarh, schools are doing exceptionally well, by jumping to almost double of the score in just three years. In the year 2012 there were 5 per cent students who could read, which increased to 6.2 in 2014 and in 2016 it further increased to 9.5 per cent. Notably, the major part of Chhattisgarh is Naxal affected, but still the level of education is increasing under the leadership of Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The performance of the other states in respect of education shows slow performance of Madhya Pradesh. According to the report of 2016, 57.4 per cent students in Kerala, 44 per cent in Himachal Pradesh and 34 per cent in Punjab could read English.

Madhya Pradesh received Krishi Karman Award for four consecutive years but the level of education in state is listed in the bottom five states as per the survey reports.

The test is conducted on simple sentences in which a set of 4 simple sentences, each having not more than 4-5 words are given to students. These words (or their equivalent) are in the introductory English textbooks of the states. After reading, the child is also asked to explain the meaning of the sentences in their local language to get better understanding of their education.