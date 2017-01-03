Bhopal: 9-yr-old girl Rajni Dhurve drowns in water tank 

BHOPAL: A nine-year-old girl drowned in a water tank at Signature Park Colony, under the Gandhi Nagar police station, on Monday morning.

The police have registered the case and investigating the matter. SHO, Kunwar Singh Mukati informed that the deceased Rajni Dhurve aged 9 years had found drowned in the water tank situated in the construction site of the Signature Park.

Father of the girl Sunil Dhurve, who is a construction labourer, said the girl was missing since the morning.

The family thought that the girl may have gone to answer nature’s call.

But they became worried when she did not return.