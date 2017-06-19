Bhopal: 750 volunteers donate blood in special camp organised by Nirankari Mission

Bhopal: In a special blood donation drive organised by Saint Nirankari Mission, 591 unit blood was donated by as many as 750 voluntary donors. The camp was supervised by a team from Hamidia Hospital. The camp was organised at Nirankar Bhawan at Jehageerabad in memory of Baba Gurbachan Singh Maharaj who had laid his life for the cause of universal brotherhood.

The camp was inaugurated by Navneet Nagpal, incharge of zone 24 of Sant Nirankari Mission at 10 am, in the presence of hundreds of Nirankari volunteers and others. Presiding over the function, Nagpal said that Baba travelled across the country and abroad to spread the message of love, peace and humanity.

He also expressed grief over the prevailing communal tension and hatred which is even leading to bloodshed in the name of religion adding that every drop of blood given here today will help save precious lives. This reflects our love and spirit of sacrifice for our fellow beings, said Nagpal.

Sewadal Sanchalak Akhilesh Yadav, Surjeet Kaur and GD Chandani too contributed in successful organisation of the camp.