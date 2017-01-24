Bhopal: 7 district panchayat CEOs to face music for skipping minister’s VC

BHOPAL: Minister for panchayat and rural development, Gopal Bhargava, while reviewing MGNREGS works during video-conferencing on Monday, directed to issue show-cause notices to chief executive officers (CEO) of district panchayats of seven districts, who were absent. Bhargava said officers should show interest in completing MGNREGS related works soon otherwise strict action would be taken. He expressed his annoyance over the absence of CEOs of Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Rewa, Sidhi, Badwani, Morena and Vidisha district panchayats.

Bhargava stressed on implementation of Pradhanmantri Gramin Aawaas Yojana on priority basis. He said construction related to Moksha Dham, sports ground, community hall and road should be given preference. He directed construction of wells for small farmers in Kapildhara.

He also urged to make full utilization of the budget given under MGNREGS to provide job opportunities. He said confidential report (CR) of officers will be decided on the basis of their works in MGNREGS. He also congratulated CEO, Ratlam and his team to do 95 per centof the works under MGNREGS and said the district would be awarded.

Additional chief secretary, panchayat and rural development, Radheshyam Julania expressed his concern over delay in completing of muster rolls of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana.

He directed the officials of the districts to get the work done soon.