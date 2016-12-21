Bhopal: 66 applications in public hearing

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 21, 2016 09:02 am
NARSINGHPUR: Collector Dr RR Bhonsle heard the people’s problems very seriously and resolved them in public hearing which was held at collectorate, he gave the instructions through video conferencing, to tehsildar, janpad CEO and other officials for solving the problems immediately which were come from their regions, total 66 applications came. Collector had given the instructions to the concerned officers for solving them in particular time period.

