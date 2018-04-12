Bhopal: 60 % faculty posts stay vacant in seven new medical colleges

Bhopal: Over 60 per cent seats in seven new medical colleges in the state remained vacant as the only 371 faculty on 1040 sanctioned posts were recruited during a recently concluded drive. The seven new medical colleges came into existence following the announcement of government last year.

The six existing medical colleges, which are already facing shortage of faculty members, conducted interview for 1040 posts of professor, associate professor, assistant professor and demonstrators in the seven new medical colleges last month.

Medical colleges in Khandwa, Shivpuri and Shahdol witnessed least number of recruitment. Against the vacancy of 123 posts, only 27 recruitments were made, while in Shahdol medical college only 36 seats were filled against the vacancy of 139 posts. Similarly in Khandwa, 166 were vacant, however only 40 postings were made duering the recruitment drive.

Though, maximum seats of faculty were filled at Medical college, Vidisha, as here only 45 per cent seats remained vacant. The medical college found only 83 candidates fit for 146 vacant seats. Here around 2250 applicants had of which 500 were interviewed. GMC PRO Sanjay Jain told Free Press, they adhered to all the norms of the MCI and so a few seats still remained vacant. All the rules were approved by the cabinet, he added.

Docs service bond

The doctors of new medical colleges in the state will have to pay one year’s salary as penalty if they leave the job within three years of joining the services. However, they can be terminated from the services on one month notice.