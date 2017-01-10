Bhopal: 54 political parties with HQs in state may lose registration

BHOPAL: As many as 54 registered political parties headquartered in the state may lose their registrations because they have not submitted their annual audit reports to the Election Commission of India.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer SS Bansal informed the Free Press that on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the CEO has served notices on all these parties, asking them why their registrations should not be cancelled for non-submission of the mandatory annual audit reports.

They did not respond to the two earlier notices served in September and October and now the third and final notice has been served.

The CEO has also asked the district collectors to collect information about the said political parties and submit it to the CEO. They have also been asked to collect information about other political parties.

Till date only nine political parties have submitted their audit reports to the CEO office. The reports will be sent to the EC, which will take a call on them. Those who have not submitted the reports may lose their registrations.