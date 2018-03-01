Bhopal: 54-mm stone removed from kidney of woman

BHOPAL: Baijabai, 54, of village Bhillai near Nasrullaganj was suffering from the problem of kidney stone. She consulted a private hospital and was told that the cost of treatment would be Rs 40,000, which was unaffordable for her husband – a small farmer. At the Sewa Sadan Hospital, she was diagnosed with stone in right kidney was operated upon on Wednesday by Dr Narendra Khare, renowned surgeon from USA. A 55-mm stone was removed from her kidney.

Apart from Baijabai, till Wednesday, total 113 patients (male-89, female-24) suffering from various ailments have been successfully operated by team of renowned surgeon from India and abroad. All the facilities right from preliminary investigations, medicines, admission, surgery and post operative care are being provided free of charge.