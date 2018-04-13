Bhopal: 51 cases registered on first day of Woman Commission public hearing

Bhopal: Survivours of 51 cases including workplace harassment, dispute between husband and wife, rape, dowry, kidnapping attended the first day of two-day public hearing of the State Woman Commission on Thursday. Chairperson of the Commission Lata Wankhede presided over the joint bench.

A middle-aged woman, who after appointment on compassionate grounds as a lab technician has been, working for nine years at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research Institute (NITTTR), approached the SWC bench with a complaint of harassment against two professors of (NITTTR).

She alleged that her transfer from the Biology department to the Electrical department by Professors Piyush and Asst. Professor A K Sarathe is deliberate attempt to harass her. She alleged that she was threatened by the accused to not to come in the way of their self interest.

She was told that to keep her job she has to take up any assignment put across to her and it doesn’t matter if she hold a Ph.D degree. “The work which is assigned to me is not according to my skill, so how will I do the work?” she said Lata Wankhede , Chairman of SWC, said “We will make a committee to probe this case of work place harassment against the professors.”

The commission also heard a case of a female student,of New Media, from Makhanlal Chaturvedi University who approached with her complaint against in-charge Registrar and Vice-Chancellor. The student alleged that the university didn’t update her enrolment on its portal even though she has paid all her dues and complied with all norms after getting a back log in the first year of her course.

Now the accumulated fee of five semesters has become a huge amount which she is unable to pay and she is not permitted to take sixth semester exam because of the pending fee. She has been fined with Rs 25,000. The chairperson took up the matter of girl’s inability to pay Rs 40,000, due to financial difficulties, with the university officials.

Sanjay Dwivedi , In-charge registrar of the University said that he has not received any application from the student. However the student alleged that the head of the department P Shahikala did not allowed her to appraise the registrar or vice-chancellor with this matter.

‘There are many students who have come along with her and they have same grievance. It is also a matter of probe. We strictly said to Dwivedi that don’t play with the future of student because of fee. And he has assured us that the students will get justice,” said Wankhede. It was part of the first-day of two-day public hearing of the commission. Chairperson of the Commission Lata Wankhede presided over the joint bench.