Bhopal: 50% students of govt HS schools drop out midstream: Survey

Bhopal: All attempts of the government have come to a nought as it failed to keep higher classes students, especially SC/ST, within the four walls of their classes.

Discontinuing their studies, around 3.88 lakh SC/ST students dropped from class XII in last one year, says the report. The government has taken a number of initiatives to check the dropout rate of the school going students, however, their efforts only yielded results at middle-school level. They utterly failed to stop the higher class students from leaving their schools in the mid academic session.

As per the data given in the report, the dropout rate up to the primary school was 6.1 per cent, while in the middle school it was almost double around 11 per cent in the year 2015-16. However, very next year it came down, says the report citing that 4.9 per cent students up to class V had left the school and while the he dropout percentage at the middle school stood at 6.7 per cent, says the statistics.

In the high school (9th and 10th) around 25.78 lakh students have taken admission in the current year 2017-18. However, the admission rate in higher classes is dismal. The admissions to class 11th and 12th have drastically dropped to almost half. At present only 13.60 lakh students are studying in the higher secondary schools.

Despite various scholarships schemes and facilities being offered to students under SC/ST category, the dropout percentage refuses to come down. In the current year 66,000 Schedule Caste boys and 52,000 girls have left the schools. Similarly, students belonging to Schedule Tribe are are also leaving the schools, 1.56 lakh boys belonging to Schedule Tribe and 1.14 lakh girls have dropped out from the schools.

The report also exposed the tall claim of state government of providing 50 per cent reservation to women in the education sector. In 8,585 high schools and higher secondary schools of the state, around 58,219 teachers are being appointed, of which 34 per cent are women.