50 days over; PM Narendra Modi should now face punishment, says Aam Aadmi Party

BHOPAL: A public meeting organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Jinsi Square on Monday, to which it had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that “he can get a first hand idea of the problems faced by the people due to demonesitation”, ended in just 50 minutes due to poor turnout.

Commoners were supposed to speak about the problems they faced at the meeting.

But only a few were present. Some alleged that they were not able to sell their crops while others claimed that they were rendered unemployed.

Alok Agarwal, the state chief of the party readout a charge-sheet against Modi. The charge-sheet said that the PM had promised the nation that after 50 days, the situation will become normal.

He had also announced that if that did not happen, the people can “punish me at any square”. The PM, Agarwal said, should not present himself to face the punishment.

The discussion started at midday and concluded at around 12.50 pm with

the call of ‘Modi tum istifa do”.

‘Make names of Cong black money depositors public’

State government should disclose the names of the account holders belong to Congress party whose black money had been deposited in the Cooperative Banks of the state. The Congress party will be holding demonstrate in front of the State Bank of India, branch of Khe-Fiza on January 6. District congress president PC Sharma alleged in the press conference that the income tax department is hiding the names of the account holders whose back money had been deposited in the Mahanagar Cooperative Bank Bhopal. He demanded that the state government should conduct the CBI inquiry into the matter.