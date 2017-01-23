Bhopal: 5-year-old among three killed as car overturns

BHOPAL: Three persons including a 5-year-old boy of a family were killed after a car in which they were travelling, turned turtle at Khokari village under Mandi police station in Sehore district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning around 9.30am on Bhopal-Indore Highway. As per Mandi police sources, Sandeep Raikwar, resident of Krishna Nagar in the city, was on his way with his elder sister Usha, 45, cousin Puja, 20, and Shrey, 5, to Badwani to bring his younger sister, who was married recently. Raikwar and driver Vijay sustained severe injuries and they have been referred to Hamidia Hospital.

SHO, Mandi police station, Pradeep Gurjar said, “A Swift car bearing registration number MP 04 CQ 5867 turned turtle after the driver lost control over the steering. Three persons including Usha, Puja and Shrey died after the mishap. Sandeep Raikwar and Vijay (driver) are injured. They have been referred to Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal.”