Bhopal: 5 get 7-yr RI in cop job scam

Bhopal: The special court of CBI on Tuesday sentenced five people to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam police recruitment 2012 scam. This is the first conviction after CBI took over the probe of police recruitment scam.

The court ordered conviction of candidate Narottam Yadav, his father Bhagwan Singh Yadav, middleman and candidate’s uncle Avinash Yadav, middleman Prabhat Kumar Mehta and impersonator Rishabh Agarwal. They all will undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 6,500 each has also been imposed on them.

The incident came to light when an unknown complainant sent a letter to Special Task Force probing the Vyapam scam. Narottam Yadav is a resident of Bhind district who was selected as a constable and had joined police force in Morena district.

The STF started the investigation into the complaint after registering the case on January 22, 2015 against Narottam Yadav, Bhagwan Singh Yadav and Avinash Yadav. Later, CBI added two more names of middleman Prabhat Kumar Mehta and impersonator Rishabh Agarwal.

The CBI registered a case against five accused in August 2015, charge-sheeted them in July 2017. Charges were framed against the five accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC and under MP Recognised Examination Act. The first evidence in the case was recorded on September 13, 2017, according to CBI counsel Satish Dinkar.

Prabhat Kumar Mehta and Rishabh Agarwal are residents of Allahabad and were engineering students. The exam was held in Rewa. In place of Narottam Yadav, impersonator Rishabh Agarwal appeared in the written examination.

The special CBI judge pronounced the judgment in a record time of just over five months from September 13, 2017. A total of 29 prosecution witnesses deposed before the court during the trial after which the special CBI court convicted five accused on Monday and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Tuesday.