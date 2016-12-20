Bhopal: 450 Hamidia nurses yet to get November salary; protest from today 

More than three dozen haven’t been paid for past 5 months

BHOPAL: Around 450 ‘autonomous’ nurses working in Hamidia Hospital will strike work from 12 noon to 3 pm every day beginning Tuesday, if the problem faced by them every month in getting their salaries is not resolved. On Tuesday, the nurses will be meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding their problem.

There are 450 autonomous nurses at Hamidia hospital who have not received their salary for the month of November and among them 42 have not received salary for the past five months. Gloria Singh, president of Jaagruk Nurses Welfare Association said that every month, they have to approach the DME and the PS after which they are given salaries.

“The 42 nurses who have not received salary for the past five months were appointed in July and since then they have not been given any salary. As per the rules, newly-appointed nurses are given three months salary after they complete three months probationary period but this is the sixth month when they have not received even a penny”, she said. The nurses are also worried about the coming Christmas celebrations. About 150 nurses are Christian and among the newly appointed 42, 20 of are Christian. As such they are worried about how they will celebrate the festival if they are not paid their salary.

Hamidia Superintendent, D.K. Pal did not receive the call and Dean Ulka Shrivastav said that they don’t have the budget. On questioned about the allocation of budget she said that she is not aware of the situation.