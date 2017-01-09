Bhopal: 41st Public Lecture discusses demonetisation and its effects

BHOPAL: A discussion on ‘Demonetisation: prospects and consequences’ was held at Swami Vivekanand Library on Sunday. It was a part of monthly series programme 41st Public Lecture. The chief speaker of the programme was former CEO Indore Paraspar Sahkari Bank, Sanjeev Bhaskar Date. Addressing the programme, Date said “The conditions of the country in the month of November left no option before the government except demonetisation. The people who work in banks know it very well that in the past two-three years; there was flood of fake currency at banks all over the country. I would also like to add one thing that demonetisation is going on for the past two years and banks changed all notes of Rs 500 and 1000 silently,” further adding that ” the people who compare 2016 from 1978, they don’t know the fact that in 1978 ban on the use of Rs 10000, only 326 notes of big denominations were in use. Which was now 15 crore. It will be clear by June 30, how much demonetisation ahs benefited the government.”

He further said “To destroy Germany in the Second World War, Churchill made a strategy to send fake currency and its result was that people in Germany could not even purchase a piece of bread from five crore marked note.”

The programme was presided over by Harendra Mohan Mishra, Chairman of Hudco Chair of Administration Academy. The lecture was organised jointly by Pragya Pravah and Swami Vivekanand Library.