Bhopal: 40 NSUI activists held for demonstration at Pavaiya’s house

BHOPAL: The members of National Student’s Union of India gheroed the residence of the higher education minister on Tuesday to protest the proposed four-day ABVP convention in Indore from December 24 to 27. The police arrested 40 activists from the minister’s bungalow.

The state spokesperson, NSUI, Vivek Tripathi, district party president Ashutosh Chowkse and other NSUI activists staged dharna in front of the minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya’s bungalow. Earlier they took out the rally and reached the minister’s house.

The activists were protesting the national convention of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad on the government college expenses.

Tripathi said the NSUI submitted several memorandums to the officials of the higher education department and others, they had also submitted the notifications, in which it is clearly stated that the amount collected through fees and others cannot be spent on the social gathering or to organise the political meeting in the college premises.

But the government college’s public participation committee and the department are not paying the attention into the matter.