Bhopal: 34 cops on field duties get recognition for exemplary work

Bhopal: Most of the police personnel selected for the prestigious Rustamji Awards for the year 2015-16 are posted in the field, where one has to sweat it out, while a few posted at special branch which gathers intelligence have also among the awardees. In all 34 police official and personnel posted in field in different districts will be feted for their meritorious work. Officials posted at ‘Radio’ branch in Bhopal and those posted in Seoni district have grabbed the maximum number of awards.

The DGP Rishi Shukla had recently announced KF Rustamji Awards for the year 2015-16 for the meritorious works done by the officials. The felicitation programme date is yet to be declared. The award, instituted to boost the morale of state police service’s officers and personnel, is given in 2 categories – Param Vishisht, Ati Vishisht.

Five officers will get Param Vishisht medals, while 50 personnel have been chosen for Ati Vishisht. Nine officers will get one revolver each and a certificate and one will get a 12 bore rifle. Other 46 will get cash reward of Rs 50,000 each and certificate. Town inspector of Cantonment police station Sagar, B M Diwedi has been chosen for the Ati Vishisht medal for effectively controlling the communal riots, unfolding blind murder case, and for submitting a charge sheet in a blind murder case in shortest possible time. The officials posted at field have bagged 34, maximum number of awards. Seoni district tops the chart with five medals, Harda, Jabalpur, Balaghat and Gwalior follows it with four awards each. The personnel posted at GRP, Bhopal and Hosangabad have been selected for the award.

Other officials of special branch of police, like ATS, Radio, STF, Hawk Force, crime record bureau, women helpline and officials posted in PHQ are also among the awardees.

Five medals will be presented to the officials posted in Radio branch, while three personnel of the hawk force, three of crime record bureau and two officers at PHQ will get the medal for their commendable performance. The awards has been instituted to honour the personnel for effective handling and restoring of law and order in extreme conditions, prevention of communal riots, arresting the dreaded criminal, unfolding blind murder case, speedy disposal of cases and exemplary working.

SPs of Balaghat, Seoni and Ratlam district make their mark

Between April and June 2017, the DGP had started assessing the work of district superintendents of police and only three SPs of Balaghat, Seoni and Ratlam managed to grab his attention for this prestigious award. While the district heads were on top of the chart, other police personnel of the district also made it to the list with their meritorious conduct. Besides, Balaghat SP Amit Sangi, the performance of four other personnel posted there has been recgonised. Similarly, the officials posted in Seoni district have bagged five awards.