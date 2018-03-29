Bhopal: 30 builders evade stamp duty of Rs 9 cr, declared defaulters

Bhopal: As many as 30 builders in the state capital have been declared defaulters for not paying stamp duty worth Rs 9 crore to the state government. The district registrar has written a letter to the income tax department advising it to take action against the builders who, despite collector’s orders, evaded stamp duty worth Rs 9 crore.

Revenue Recovery Cases (RRC) have also been issued against these builders who did not reveal their income to the I-T department which was asked to find out details of their income and properties and take action against them. The action taken against these big builders rattled many in the city. The banks have also been asked to inquire into the activities of these 30 builders including 82 others, before giving them loan.

The banks have been told that these builders are defaulters and care should be taken before giving them loan. Otherwise, the loans given to them may turn into non-performing assets (NPA). Since the financial year is closing, officials of the revenue department are working overtime to collect unpaid stamp duty, and the names of these builders have come to light during this process.

After getting the letter from the registrar, the I-T department has geared up to take action against the stamp-duty evaders, whose tax-related papers are also being examined to know whether they have hidden any information about their properties from the department.