Bhopal: 3-year-old drowns in water tank

BHOPAL: A three-year-old kid died after falling accidentally into a water tank near his house at Shabri Nagar within the limits of Kamla Nagar police station on Thursday.

As soon as the family members spotted the child falling into water tank, they immediately rushed him to Sharda hospital from where the boy was taken to 1250 hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

SHO, Kamla Nagar, Ashish Bhattacharya said that deceased kid was identified as Dharmendra, 3, son of Banne Singh Ahirwar, a resident of Shabri Nagar. Deceased father is MANIT employee.

On Thursday morning, deceased’s father left for work and here Dharmendra was present at house along with mother. The incident took place around 4:30pm when kid was playing near his house.