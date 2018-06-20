Bhopal: 3.4 lakh students apply for admission in under-graduate courses

Bhopal: More than 3 lakh students have applied for various UG (Under-Graduate) courses in government colleges in MP, by the end of first round of admission process. Only one day is left for the students aspiring to get admission in state run colleges to get their documents verified.

More than 3, 41,379 students have applied for admission in UG courses across the state- of these the documents of 2, 73,514 students were verified till Tuesday

Important dates

Allotment of seats in colleges would be completed by June 23.Students would be required to deposit fee online from June 25 to 29.First round of admission process would end on June 29.The second round for admissions in UG courses for the vacant seats will begin from July 2 and will conclude on July 12.Third round would be conducted from July 16 and conclude on July 30 after which College Level Counseling (CLC) would be conducted at college level.