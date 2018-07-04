Bhopal: 24-year-old youth shot at by unidentified person

Bhopal: A 24-year-old youth was shot in the neck with a pistol by a bike-borne miscreant when was standing at his father’s tea shop in Chopda Kalan village under Sukhi Sewania police station on Monday night. According to Sub Inspector RB Sharma, the victim was identified as Lakhan Rajput, a resident of Chopda Kalan village and works in a private firm at Govindpura Industrial area. His father has a tea shop near petrol pump at Chopda Kalan village.

On Monday night Lakhan along with his cousin brother went to give dinner to his father at the tea shop. The incident took place at around 10:15 pm when victim’s father went to sleep in other room behind the shop after having dinner and Lakhan along with his cousin started watching a video on mobile phone.

Meanwhile, a youth on motorcycle reached there with face covered with handkerchief and asked for a cigarette. When Lakhan turned back to call his sleeping father to attend the customer, the accused shot at him and fled the spot taking advantage of darkness. Lakhan’s cousin rushed him to a nearby private hospital in critical condition. Lakhan is not yet operated and the bullet is still stuck in his throat.

SI Sharma further said that in the initial investigation it came to fore that the victim got married more than a month ago with girl in Maholi village of Gunga. After his marriage there was a dispute with his in-laws and the Lakhan had lodged a case against his father-in-law and others. On Monday, the Sukhisewania police arrested two persons belonging to Lakhan’s in-laws family and this development might have led to the shooting.