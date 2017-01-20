Bhopal: 24-year-old youth held with pistol

BHOPAL: The city crime branch nabbed a 24-year-old youth near Pragati Petrol pump on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and recovered a country made pistol from his possession.

Police acting on a tip off nabbed the youth and when he was searched a country made pistol was recovered from his possession. The nabbed accused has been identified as Mohammad Mazhar of Govindpura. In the initial investigation the accused confessed that around two years ago he had bought the pistol and a cartridge. The accused told the police that he did not know the person who sold the pistol. During the investigation the accused revealed that he used the country made pistol to threaten people who would not return borrowed money. He used to lend money to gamblers in return of any security for gambling. The police have registered a case under section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and started further investigation.