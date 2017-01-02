Bhopal: 2016 passed without cold spell, thanks to rising temperature

BHOPAL: Day as well as night temperature remained quite above normal in the state capital on first day of New Year. The increase in temperate to North-Westerly wind pattern has left December enjoy pleasant weather. Temperature reduces with northern wind pattern.

Throughout December, which is known for biting cold, temperature remained quite above normal barring one or two days. Night temperature 7.5°C was recorded only one day. December remained deprived of biting cold. Besides, first day of New Year, temperature remained quite above normal. However, there was cold wave like condition but it was in Eastern part of the state covering Rewa, Satna, Chhindwara, Betul, Damoh, Datia, Nogoan etc. but rest of the district recorded quite high temperature

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6°C which was 5°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6°C which was 4°C above normal.

Dense fog covered few places over various districts of Northwest parts of state. Maximum temperature remained above normal by 3°C to 4°C over Madhya Pradesh. As per meteorological department, a fresh Western Disturbance is seen over North Pakistan. It is induced cyclonic circulation is marked over Northwest Rajasthan. Another cyclonic circulation is over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. A trough is running from Northwest Rajasthan up to Bangladesh across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.