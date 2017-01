BHOPAL: Twenty tender votes were received for Bar Association polls on Monday. The Bar will go to polls on January 19. There is multi-corner contest for major posts like president, vice-president and secretary. Rajesh Vyas, Indrajeet Rajput and Nawab Khan are contesting for president.

Chief Election officer Advocate Harish Mehta said, “Today, we received 20 tender votes for Bar Association polls. Polling will be on January 19.”