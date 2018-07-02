Bhopal: Around hundreds of villagers have been duped by two women on pretext of facilitating loan under ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana’ from a nationalized bank, Bairagarh police said on Sunday. The incident surfaced when villager approached bank branch to enquire status of their loan last week. Police have arrested one woman, the search for key accused in on.

According to investigation officer SI Prakash Rajput, two women— Jiya Motiyani and Seema Pawar —had convinced the villagers that they were authorised to provide load to needy people under the central government’s scheme ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana’.

Approx 100 people applied for a loan through the scheme in a bank. The two women took Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 as commission from the villagers in the name of the loan amount. As of now, only 48 people have approached police with their complaints. As per the initial investigation, there are 94 such people who have been duped by these two women.

Acting on the complaints of villagers, police have registered a case and booked them under sections 420 and 34 of IPC on Saturday. Police have arrested one of the accused women Jiya Motiyani whereas search is on to nab Seema. Jiya revealed that Seema had hired her as an agent. On every successful client, she promised her to give some percent of share. Jiya alleged that the prime accused had duped her, too.

In the initial investigation of police it came to fore that the agent Jiya and prime accused Seema convinced victims about the scheme by showing them a video of PM Narendra Modi. In the name of procession fees, the two woman collected money from each applicant. However, they never contacted the bank for the loan. The scheme aims to provide training to unskilled workers and help them to set up their business.