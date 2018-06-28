Bhopal: 2 drug peddlers arrested, three at large

Bhopal: Betul police formed an investigation team to nab the drug peddler gang which is involved in supplying drugs in colleges and hostels. Police had formed two teams to arrest the kingpin of the Yash Pathe suicide case. Colleges and hostels of the city are under the grip of drug peddlers, a recent case came to light when a medical student of LN Medical College ended his life due to undue pressure from a drug peddler.

Yash Pathe ended his life on June 13, at his home in Betul as he was harassed by kingpin Shurti Sharma alias Didi and four others. They were pressuring him to pay the amount of the drug and also thrashed him mercilessly. SP Betul DR Teniwar informed that the two accused have been arrested by the police and other three are at large.

Shurti Sharma is an engineering student and her elder sister is a medical student. She was having access to both the colleges, including the hostels. First she used to make students her brother or sister and after that she would lure them into taking drugs. As the students got addicted, the team would start mounting pressure on them to pay extra amount.

It also came to light that they had spoilt the life of more than 20 students who were studying in the colleges. The director of LN medical college Dr DK Sathpathi informed that Yash was a student of 2015 batch and he was not able to pass the first year exam.

In the year 2017, he had filed a ragging case against three students, later after one and half month he had withdrawn the compliant. Shurti is a 3rd year student in the engineering college and she had taken a drop for a year. Her sister is also in the 3rd year of medical college. He added that the college had formed the internal investigation team to search such types of cases. The college administration had handed over the documents as demanded by the police.