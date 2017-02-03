Bhopal: 2 crore children in state to be administered deworming pills

BHOPAL: The public health and family welfare department, in association with departments of school education, integrated child development and tribal welfare, would observe National Deworming Day in the state on February 9. Dr Pragya Tiwari, deputy director, child health and nutrition, National Health Mission, said the objective of the programme is to control worms and deficiency of iron in children caused by the worms. A target has been set to administering deworming pills to 1.98 crore children on the same day under the campaign for which all preparations have been made.

The children in the age group of 1 to 19 years would be dewormed by administering medicine on the National Deworming Day.

The programme would be conducted through government run schools, government funded schools, tribal schools and Anganwadi centres in all 51 districts of the state. Besides, 1,47,666 children of primary, middle, higher secondary and private schools would be given the pills. The Albendazol tablets would be given to kids at as many as 166 central schools, Navodaya schools and 63,832 Anganwadi centres.