Bhopal: 2 brothers among 3 minors killed in road mishap

Three minor boys including two real brothers lost their lives while they were on the way to Piplani from Bairasia. Their motorbike collided head-on with a speeding white Nissan Micra car bearing registration number MP-04-CM-7860 at Dupadiya Joud near Kacchi Barkheda village on Tuesday at around 4pm. According to Gunga police, the deceased 16-year-old Heeralal Jatav and 12-year-old Jitendra Jatav were brothers while 13-year-old Ravi Jatav was their first cousin.

They are natives of Laharpur village in Bairasia and were living in Anand Nagar, Piplani. After the mishap, the car fell into a ditch while the three minors sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The car driver fled the scene. The vehicle was which was later seized by the police. Dead bodies were sent for the post-mortem. A case under section 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the errant car driver.